Early publication of Asia lithium prices: pricing notice

Fastmarkets’ Asia lithium prices were erroneously published early on Wednesday December 21 due to an editor error.

December 21, 2022
By Jingtai Lun
Pricing notice

These prices were published at 09:58 GMT instead of 13:00 GMT. The pricing session took place as normal and the data appears as intended.

The affected prices are:

- MB-LI-0029: lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
- MB-LI-0033: Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg

For more information, to provide feedback on this notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jingtai Lun by email at jingtai.lun@fastmarkets.com.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click on this link.

