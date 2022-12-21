Early publication of Asia lithium prices: pricing notice
Fastmarkets’ Asia lithium prices were erroneously published early on Wednesday December 21 due to an editor error.
These prices were published at 09:58 GMT instead of 13:00 GMT. The pricing session took place as normal and the data appears as intended.
The affected prices are:
- MB-LI-0029: lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
- MB-LI-0033: Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $/kg
For more information, to provide feedback on this notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jingtai Lun by email at jingtai.lun@fastmarkets.com.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click on this link.