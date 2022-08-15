Methodology Contact us Login

Early publication of daily European steel HRC indices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, domestic, ex-works Northern Europe and daily steel hot-rolled coil index, domestic, exw Italy for Monday August 15 took place earlier than scheduled due to a reporter error.

August 15, 2022
By Julia Bolotova
Pricing noticeFlat products

The publication of the affected prices took place about one hour before the closure of the data collection window at 1500 UK time and two hours ahead of the normal publication time of 16:00 UK time.

No additional data was received before the closure of the data collection window at 15.00 UK time so both indices remained unchanged.

The publication time in Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following indices were published early:
MB-STE-0028 Steel HRC index, domestic, ex-works Northern Europe, €/tonne
MB-STE-0892 Steel HRC index, domestic, exw Italy, €/tonne
For more information or to provide feedback on the earlier publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julia Bolotova by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Julia Bolotova Re: European HRC indices.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

