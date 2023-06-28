Early publication of European titanium scrap, ferro-titanium prices

The prices were published at 2.50pm London time, instead of the scheduled time of 3pm.

The data submission window had already closed, and data collection and the final price assessments were not affected.

The prices that were published early are as follows:

• MB-FET-0001 Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti

• MB-TI-0002 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5-2% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb

• MB-TI-0001 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb

For more information or to provide feedback on the early publication of this price, or to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Declan Conway by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Declan Conway re titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

