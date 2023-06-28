Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Early publication of European titanium scrap, ferro-titanium prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ European titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices on June 28, 2023, took place earlier than scheduled due to an editor error in the approval process.

June 28, 2023
By Claire Patel-Campbell
Pricing noticeTitaniumFerro-titanium

The prices were published at 2.50pm London time, instead of the scheduled time of 3pm.

The data submission window had already closed, and data collection and the final price assessments were not affected.

The prices that were published early are as follows:
MB-FET-0001 Ferro-titanium 70% Ti, max 4.5% Al, ddp Europe, $/kg Ti
MB-TI-0002 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5-2% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb
MB-TI-0001 Titanium scrap turnings, unprocessed type 90/6/4, 0.5% Sn max, cif Europe, $/lb

For more information or to provide feedback on the early publication of this price, or to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Declan Conway by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Declan Conway re titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to frequency of Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium
Fastmarkets is amending the frequency of its price assessment for Shanghai equivalent-grade copper cathode premium to once every week from once every two weeks, following a 30-day consultation.
June 28, 2023
 · 
Sally Zhang
Pricing Notice
Proposal to launch a 50-lb unbleached kraft paper grocery bag price in North America
We have observed the need for a heavyweight unbleached kraft paper bag price from market players because of the 50-lb grade’s volume and because we already price lightweight 30-lb grocery bag paper. The 50-lb grade would be for the grocery segment and the related carryout bag segment that includes QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) in North America.
June 26, 2023
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Metals and mining
Proposal to clarify delivery timing for minor metals specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to clarify the prompt delivery timing for its price assessments for bismuth, cadmium 99.95%, cadmium 99.99%, gallium, germanium metal, germanium dioxide, indium, selenium and tellurium.
June 26, 2023
 · 
Sayaka Kurata
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to pricing holidays for Eid al-Adha
Fastmarkets has amended the dates for Eid al-Adha in its pricing holidays calendar to Monday June 26 to Friday June 30, from Wednesday June 28 to Friday June 30 previously. The prices affected are for Turkey, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iran.
June 22, 2023
 · 
Serife Durmus
Pricing Notice
Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Final Decision
(PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) - Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between May 11 and June 8, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.
June 21, 2023
ores-and-alloys-ferro-chrome.png
Five key takeaways from the 2023 International Ferroalloy Summit
Delegates from the across the ferro-alloys industry, including from China, South Africa and Turkey, among others, took part in the Ferroalloynet 2023 International Ferroalloy Summit on June 14-16 in Beijing. Fastmarkets outlines the five key takeaways
June 21, 2023
 · 
Jessica Long
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed