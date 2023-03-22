Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Early publication of US rebar prices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ US rebar prices took place earlier than scheduled on Wednesday March 22 due to a reviewer error.

March 22, 2023
By Sean Barry
Pricing noticeLong products

According to Fastmarkets’ methodology, the data collection window for these prices normally closes at 4pm New York time, with the prices published no earlier than 4pm and no later than 5pm.

The specifications for the affected prices are as follows:

MB-STE-0170 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US, $/cwt Quality: Grade 60, No5. ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5
Quantity: Min 500 tons
Location: fob Midwest mill
Unit: USD per hundredweight
Publication: Weekly, Wednesday
Notes: Raw materials surcharges included

MB-STE-0171 Steel reinforcing bar (rebar), import, loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery, $/short tonQuality: Commercial-quality reinforcing bars within standard tolerances. ASTM A615 and equivalent. Size #5
Quantity: Min 25 tons
Location: ddp loaded truck Port of Houston for immediate delivery
Unit: USD per short ton
Publication: Weekly, Wednesday

To provide feedback on the early publication of these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the US rebar prices, please contact Grace Asenov by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject line: FAO: Grace Asenov, re: US rebar prices.

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Proposal to amend frequency of P1020A aluminium import premium in Brazil
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the frequency of its P1020A aluminium import premium assessment in Brazil to monthly, from fortnightly.
March 22, 2023
 · 
Renato Rostás
Electric Car
Cobalt metal sustains price rally; longer-term oversupply challenges loom
Prices for cobalt metal have witnessed a sustained rally and recovery in recent weeks, after hitting lows at the beginning of the year, even while market participants see challenging conditions on the supply side in the longer term
March 22, 2023
 · 
Justin Yang
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Access World and the non-nickel stones | Hotter Commodities
Glencore’s Gary Nagle might have spoken too soon when he said that his company wouldn’t be hit by a nickel fraud similar to that seen by its rival, Trafigura
March 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ cut-to-length plate specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend its steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US assessment to exclude material below 0.375 inches of thickness, which is sold with an added cost by several major mills.
March 17, 2023
 · 
Zach Miller
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
EC names critical, strategic raw materials under proposed new act
The European Union’s much-anticipated Critical Raw Materials Act, announced on Thursday March 16 by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, has set out new lists of the raw materials now formally designated as strategic and critical
March 17, 2023
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
HotterThumb_Nickel_490x275.png.png
LME nickel suits reach at least $581 million | Hotter Commodities
The London Metal Exchange is facing lawsuits seeking damages collectively worth more than half a billion dollars for losses that investors allege they suffered as a result of nickel trades being canceled by the exchange last year
March 17, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed