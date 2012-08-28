Emirates Steel appoints first UAE national as ceo

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with this key position and to be given the opportunity to lead such a highly qualified team,” Al-Romaithi said. “Emirates Steel has already made its mark on the regional steel sector in just a few short years.”

An electrical engineering graduate from a US university, Al Romaithi also serves as senior vp of operations. He worked for parent company General Holding Corp before he moved to Emirates Steel as production engineer where he became vp primary production.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Al Romaithi’s calibre and experience step up to lead Emirates Steel,” chairman Suhail Mubarak Athaeeth Al-Ameri said. “We need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead.”

The United Arab Emirates, a 40-year old alliance of seven emirate states, has in the past few years expanded its ‘Emiratisation’ programme to promote the job prospects of citizens in a country dominated by expatriate workers. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman have similar initiatives.

Emirates Steel is the dominant maker of rebar, heavy sections, wire rod and billet in the country. The company aims to increase its proportion of UAE nationals from 25% to 50% by 2015.