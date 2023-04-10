Methodology Contact us Login

End of open consultation on Fastmarkets’ cfr Manila steel billet price assessment methodology

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for its steel billet import, cfr Manila, $/tonne, price assessment, via an open consultation process between March 6 and April 6, 2023.

April 10, 2023
By Paul Lim
Pricing noticeSteel

This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for the steel billet import, cfr Manila price assessment here.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

