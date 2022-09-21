EU weekly soybean meal imports jump by 12.7%

Weekly imports of soybean meal by the European Union increased by 12.7% in the week to September 18 compared with the previous week to 346,381 tonnes, data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.

The total volume of imports of soybean meal since July 1 reached 3.45 million tonnes, which is almost at the level of last year.

The main importer of soybean meal the week to September 18 was France, with a share of 119,086 tonnes, followed by the Netherlands and Poland, with shares of 98,681 and 63,045 tonnes, respectively.

Soybean imports by the EU countries in the reporting week increased slightly and amounted to 133,775 tonnes, bringing the total import volume since July 1, 2022, to 2.5 million tonnes, which is 14.5% lower than last year.

Spain, with a share of 63,330 tonnes, and Italy, with a share of 29,700 tonnes, were the main buyers of soybeans.

Rapeseed imports

European weekly imports of rapeseed increased by 35% compared to last week to 117,890 tonnes, with the bulk of imports being shared between Poland (44,273 tonnes) and Romania (35,377 tonnes).

The total volume of rapeseed imports to the countries of the economic block since the beginning of the 2022-23 season amounted to 1.3 million tonnes, which is almost 27% higher than the level of the previous year on the same date.

Sunflower oil and meal imports

Weekly imports of sunflower meal by the EU countries in the reporting period amounted to 44,602 tonnes, which is 7.5% higher than the previous week.

The main destinations for sunflower meal in the EU countries were France and Poland, with shares of 21,139 and 10,704 tonnes, respectively.

The total volume of imports of sunflower meal since July 1 amounted to 454,152 tonnes, which is 19.6% higher than the level of the previous year.

Weekly deliveries of sunflower oil to the EU countries decreased by 23% compared to the previous week to 23,433 tonnes, bringing the total import volume from July 1, 2022, to 359,173 tonnes, which is 14% higher than last year.

Poland (9,273 tonnes) and Italy (5,940 tonnes) were the main buyers of sunflower meal in the week to September 18.

Weekly imports of sunflower seeds amounted to 43,639 tonnes, with Romania being the main importer with a share of 15,032 tonnes.

The total volume of imports of sunflower seeds since July 1 reached 647,732 tonnes, which is more than 18 times higher than last year.

Finally, weekly imports of palm oil, compared with the previous week, increased by 34.5% and amounted to 63,803 tonnes, bringing imports from July 1, 2022, to 766,269 tonnes, which is 42.4% lower than last year.

