Brazil soybean planting slowest in a decade: AgRural
The rate at which soybeans are being planted in Brazil is slowing and is now on course to be the slowest...
October 12, 2020 02:09 PM
China’s pig herd rebuild to support soy crush for вЂseveral years': ADM
Global soybean crush margins are expected to be supported over the next couple of years as China continues to rebuild its pig...
October 30, 2020 03:53 PM
Rei Geyssens
Vegetable oil pouring on vegetable oil background
India cuts soy and sunoil import tax to keep lid on edible oil prices
The Indian government confirmed on Friday it will reduce the import duty on soyoil and sunoil by 7.5 percentage points with...
August 20, 2021 10:06 AM
Liliana Minton
US soybean crush chart
US soybean oil stocks to remain tight as biodiesel use grows
Explosive growth in renewable diesel production has led to an extremely tight US soybean oil supply/demand situation that could take months, if not years, to alleviate.
July 26, 2021 12:56 AM
France’s BNP to halt financing soybean clients on converted Amazon land
French lender BNP Paribas said on Monday it will halt financing customers who grow or buy soybeans or beef...
February 15, 2021 03:10 PM
Rei Geyssens
Argentine crushers report idle capacity of 46% in Jan-Feb: Ciara
ArgentinaвЂ™s crushing industry is currently working with an idle capacity of 46%, up three percentage points versus an average...
April 07, 2021 07:14 PM
Juan Pedro Tomas
CBOT soybean oil futures hit 12-year high, trades limit up
CBOT futures surged to the highest level since July 2008 on Thursday as it gained 4% in a single session and triggered a...
April 22, 2021 06:53 PM
Liliana Minton
China ramps up US buying: soybean and corn prices surge, Fastmarkets Agricensus
China’s phase one agriculture buying brings out the bulls, but can logistics cope?
Soybean and corn export volumes test port capacity and force competition for finite logistics.
October 13, 2020 12:12 AM
Timothy Worledge
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
The Asian agriculture giant bought 2.7 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans last month
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
soybean meal crushing
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
From a faster planting season to a high export pace, what’s the latest news in the South American market?
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Eduardo Tinti
