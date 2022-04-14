European inflation outlook 2022
Is inflation here to stay? High energy costs, supply chain disruptions, record-low unemployment and the effect of fiscal policies make for a sticky situation
Director of macroeconomics Lasse Sinikallas believes inflation is likely to stick around for some considerable period of time. Find out why and get his latest analysis of the four key drivers of inflation – energy costs, supply chain disruptions, record-low levels of unemployment and government fiscal policy. Read it here.