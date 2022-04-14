Contact Us Login

Become a customer

European inflation outlook 2022

Is inflation here to stay? High energy costs, supply chain disruptions, record-low unemployment and the effect of fiscal policies make for a sticky situation

April 14, 2022
By Lasse Sinikallas
Economic outlookEurope

Director of macroeconomics Lasse Sinikallas believes inflation is likely to stick around for some considerable period of time. Find out why and get his latest analysis of the four key drivers of inflation – energy costs, supply chain disruptions, record-low levels of unemployment and government fiscal policy. Read it here.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed