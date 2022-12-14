Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Extension of consultation period for proposed launch of European secondary aluminium billet premium

Fastmarkets is extending the consultation period for its proposal to launch an assessment of the secondary aluminium billet premium, delivered duty paid Europe, for a further two weeks, following initial feedback on the proposed specifications.

December 14, 2022
By Carrie Bone
Pricing noticeAluminium

The announcement of the proposed assessment gave an initial closure date of December 2. The consultation period will now end on December 21.

The proposed price specifications are:

Secondary aluminium billet premium, ddp Europe
Quality: Minimum 50% scrap
Quantity: Minimum 100 tonnes
Location: Delivered duty-paid Europe, premium on top of London Metal Exchange cash price
Timing: Within 3 months
Unit: USD per tonne
Payment: 30 days after loading (other payment terms normalized)
Publication: monthly, first Friday, 3-4pm UK time.
Note: Other scrap-to-primary ratios normalized.

Fastmarkets is now seeking final comments on the minimum percentage of scrap, proposed as 50%, or other minimum or maximum scrap and primary aluminium ratios.

Fastmarkets also invites market feedback on whether the methodology should specify just post-consumer scrap OR post consumer, any remelt and extrusion scrap.

Fastmarkets proposes to price the market on a monthly basis, publishing on the first Friday of the month - the same pricing schedule as Fastmarkets’ low-carbon aluminium differentials.

The extended consultation period for this proposed launch will start on December 7 and will end on Wednesday December 21. The launch will then take place, subject to market feedback, on January 6, 2023.

Fastmarkets launched its initial consultation for the new premium in response to the recent growth in the secondary market. It will allow Fastmarkets to bring additional transparency to the aluminium value-added product market, and will also complement the existing suite of Fastmarkets’ primary aluminium assessments, alongside the low-carbon differential for value-added-products.

Because of the growing interest in sustainability in the aluminium sector, market participants have told Fastmarkets that there is a growing need for transparency in the sector and its price relation to primary aluminium. Some have said that demand for green products could push the values of secondary billet premiums above those for primary billet premiums.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Carrie Bone by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Carrie Bone re: secondary aluminium billet.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Steel bars_Reinforcement bars_Rebar
Lower carbon a ‘tie-breaker’ in US rebar market: Stickler
Steelmakers offering lower-carbon steel reinforcing bar (rebar) have a competitive advantage over traditional rebar producers, even if customers are unwilling to pay a premium for it in a price-sensitive market, according to David Stickler, senior managing partner of Global Principal Partners
December 14, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Packed coils of steel sheet
Cleveland-Cliffs hikes flat steel prices; market unsure if increase will stick
Cleveland-Cliffs has increased its flat steel spot market base prices for the second time in just over two weeks, and participants think the market can absorb some of this increase, but not necessarily in full
December 14, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
MEIS 2022 2048x1365px.png
Scrap shortages the main challenge for Turkish steelmakers in year ahead - MEIS 2022
Turkish steelmakers are facing multiple challenges, with a squeeze in scrap availability the main problem, along with high energy costs, a weak lira and low export demand, speakers at the 2022 Middle East Iron & Steel (MEIS) conference in Dubai said on Tuesday, December 13
December 14, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Electric vehicles body assembly line
China’s EV market bucks downward auto output
Production and sales of automobiles in China continued to fall in November from the previous month and from last year, buckling under pressure from Covid-19 but demand for electric vehicles (EVs) withstands pressure
December 14, 2022
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Customer notice: Permissioning for three NYMEX futures prices to switch to COMEX
Fastmarkets will move the permissioning of three futures contracts from NYMEX to COMEX as of January 16, 2023 to reflect changes at the exchange level.
December 14, 2022
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
Hot-rolled steel process in steel industry
US HRC index consolidates around $34/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States hovered around $34 per hundredweight ($680 per short ton) while domestic mills continued offering hot band at the newly stabilized price
December 13, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed