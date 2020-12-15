FACTBOX: Agricultural industrial action in Argentina

In a year that has seen a number of strikes at key facilities in Argentina’s agriculture market, more have been reported this week. Below is a summary of the key unions that are on strike and how they are impacting the market.

San Lorenzo Oilers Union (SOEA)

This union is currently on strike and has been since December 9, with remedial talks scheduled for 1600 local time Tuesday.

Prompt loadings for soyoil and soymeal are being negatively impacted, with exporters pulling offers for prompt shipment and losses increasing to as much as $300 million, according to the country’s crushing industry association Ciara-CEC.

Various terminals at the key Up-River port of San Lorenzo are impacted including those operated by Cofco, LDC, and Vicentin.

Oilers and Cotton Workers of Argentina Republic Federation (FTCIODyARA)

This union is currently on strike and has been since December 6, with remedial talks similarly scheduled for 1600 local time Tuesday.

Some soyoil loadings have been impacted at terminals in San Lorenzo (AGD Timbues), Rosario, Ramallo, and Bahia Blanca on the Atlantic, with exporters pulling prompt shipment offers.

But in separate agreements, terminals operated by ACA and ADM are now operational, with the port of Necochea also reported to be operating as normal.

Grain Receiver Workers Union (URGARA)

This union has also been on strike since December 6, with grain terminals at San Lorenzo, Rosario, San Pedro, and Bahia Blanca affected including those operated by Cargill and LDC.

But ACA and ADM terminals are working as normal, with the port of Necochea also unaffected.

No remedial talks are scheduled for the resolution of the strike.

The main impact has so far only been on December corn operations and offers according to market sources, usually a quiet time for the country’s exporters with the bulk of exports not expected to come through until March onwards.

Pilot Boat Skippers Union (SOMU)

This union has been on strike since December 1 but the country’s coast guard is reported to be stepping in for some services in order to ensure that larger vessels are able to embark and disembark effectively at key Up River terminals.