Fastmarkets amends publication time of daily seaborne Asian lithium prices

Following a three-month long consultation, Fastmarkets is amending the publication time of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan & Korea basis to 1:00pm London time from 4:00pm London time.

This change takes effect from the week beginning April 18. Due to a bank holiday in England and Wales on April 18, the first assessment with the amended publication time will be published on Tuesday April 19.

The decision to amend the publication time of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan and South Korea basis is to suit the regional trading hours, since most spot trades take place during working hours in East Asia.

The detailed specifications for these assessments are listed below:

MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition: Li2CO3 99.5% min (min 99.2% Li2CO3 accepted if it can be normalized to 99.5%); Na 0.060% max; Ca 0.016% max; Mg 0.008% max; magnetic impurities 300ppb max

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)

Timing: 60 days

Unit: USD per kg

Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O, 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg

Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition LiOH 56.5% min; CO2 <0.35%; Ca 0.020% max; SO4 0.015% max; Cl 0.005% max

Quantity: Min 5 tonnes

Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)

Timing: 60 days

Unit: USD per kg

Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

Note: When the pricing day falls on a bank holiday in England and Wales, neither price will be assessed or published.

To provide feedback on this consultation, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these lithium prices, please contact Dalila Ouerghi and Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Zihao Li re: lithium price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

