Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets amends publication time of daily seaborne Asian lithium prices

On Monday April 18, Fastmarkets will amend the publication time of two daily battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium price assessments to 1:00pm London time from 4:00 London time.

April 14, 2022
By Zihao Li
Metals

Following a three-month long consultation, Fastmarkets is amending the publication time of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan & Korea basis to 1:00pm London time from 4:00pm London time.

This change takes effect from the week beginning April 18. Due to a bank holiday in England and Wales on April 18, the first assessment with the amended publication time will be published on Tuesday April 19.

The decision to amend the publication time of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide on a cif China, Japan and South Korea basis is to suit the regional trading hours, since most spot trades take place during working hours in East Asia.

The detailed specifications for these assessments are listed below:

MB-LI-0029 Lithium carbonate 99.5% Li2CO3 min, battery grade, spot prices, cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg
Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition: Li2CO3 99.5% min (min 99.2% Li2CO3 accepted if it can be normalized to 99.5%); Na 0.060% max; Ca 0.016% max; Mg 0.008% max; magnetic impurities 300ppb max
Quantity: Min 5 tonnes
Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)
Timing: 60 days
Unit: USD per kg
Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

MB-LI-0033 Lithium hydroxide monohydrate LiOH.H2O, 56.5% LiOH min, battery grade, spot price cif China, Japan & Korea, $ per kg
Quality: Powder, accepted by buyer for use in battery applications and with the chemical composition LiOH 56.5% min; CO2 <0.35%; Ca 0.020% max; SO4 0.015% max; Cl 0.005% max
Quantity: Min 5 tonnes
Location: cif main Chinese Japanese & South Korean ports (other ports normalized)
Timing: 60 days
Unit: USD per kg
Publication: Daily, Monday-Friday, 1pm London

Note: When the pricing day falls on a bank holiday in England and Wales, neither price will be assessed or published.

To provide feedback on this consultation, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these lithium prices, please contact Dalila Ouerghi and Zihao Li by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Dalila Ouerghi/Zihao Li re: lithium price assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
HRC-in-transit_3.jpg
US steel HRC buyers calling the shots for 2023 contracts
Mixed near-term demand and stagnant prices could place US buyers at an advantage during this year’s steel HRC trading season
September 22, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Steel plant
Steel industry lauds new federal Buy Clean actions [update]
Steel industry leaders applauded the White House’s announcement of “Buy Clean actions”
September 19, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Metals
Delayed publication of daily lithium spot prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily lithium battery-grade carbonate and hydroxide spot prices, cif China, Japan and Korea was delayed on Wednesday June 22 due to a reporter’s error.
June 22, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Metals
LG Chem, Kemco enter JV for battery raw materials
The Korean chemical company LG Chem announced on Thursday June 2 that it was establishing a joint venture with Korea Zinc subsidiary Kemco for recycling precursors, the raw materials for cathodes used in electric vehicles.
June 3, 2022
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Metals
Clarification of Fastmarkets’ steel price publishing schedule during UK June public holidays
Fastmarkets will adjust its steel and steel raw materials publishing schedule for the EMEA, CIS and Turkey regions this week due to the UK public holidays on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.
June 1, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Metals
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for EU, US HRC indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on its pricing methodologies for its Northern Europe and United States hot-rolled coil (HRC) indices as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 31, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed