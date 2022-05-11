Fastmarkets creates separate weekly rebar price assessments for Italy, Spain

After a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has split its MB-STE-0037 steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne assessment into two - one covering Italy, the other Spain.

Keen-eyed readers will notice that the identifier code for the the new Italy domestic rebar assessment is the same as the one used for the discontinued Southern Europe domestic rebar assessment. This is because the historical Southern Europe price data will be applied to the new Italy assessment.

This decision was made to retain the historical data for the benefit of subscribers and because the Italian rebar market is the larger of the two Southern European markets and its pricing trends most closely align with those of the previous Southern European assessment.

The specifications of the two new price assessments are as follows:

MB-STE-0037: Steel rebar assessment, domestic exw Italy, €/tonne

Quality: BS 4449 EN 10080; B500A, B500B and B500C; diameter: 8-16 mm, length: 12,000mm

Quantity: Minimum 50 tonnes

Location: ex-works Italian mills

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: € per tonne

Payment terms: 60/90 days after invoice, at the end-of-the-month, by bank transfer

Publication: Wednesday, 2-3pm London time

Notes: Only material offered to/traded within Italy, as defined above, will be considered

MB-STE-0897: Steel rebar assessment, domestic delivered Spain, €/tonne

Quality: BS 4449 EN 10080; B500A, B500B and B500C; diameter: 8-16 mm, length: 12,000mm

Quantity: Minimum 50 tonnes

Location: delivered in Spain

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: € per tonne

Payment terms: 60 days after invoice, at the end-of-the-month, by bank transfer

Publication: Wednesdays, 2-3pm London time

Notes: Only material offered to/traded within Spain, as defined above, will be considered

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, contact Julia Bolotova by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julia Bolotova, re: Italy and Spain domestic rebar assessments.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

