Fastmarkets creates separate weekly rebar price assessments for Italy, Spain
Fastmarkets today, Wednesday May 11, launches weekly price assessments for the Italian and Spanish domestic rebar markets, to replace its previous Southern European domestic rebar assessment.
After a month-long consultation, Fastmarkets has split its MB-STE-0037 steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, delivered Southern Europe, €/tonne assessment into two - one covering Italy, the other Spain.
Keen-eyed readers will notice that the identifier code for the the new Italy domestic rebar assessment is the same as the one used for the discontinued Southern Europe domestic rebar assessment. This is because the historical Southern Europe price data will be applied to the new Italy assessment.
This decision was made to retain the historical data for the benefit of subscribers and because the Italian rebar market is the larger of the two Southern European markets and its pricing trends most closely align with those of the previous Southern European assessment.
The specifications of the two new price assessments are as follows:
MB-STE-0037: Steel rebar assessment, domestic exw Italy, €/tonne
Quality: BS 4449 EN 10080; B500A, B500B and B500C; diameter: 8-16 mm, length: 12,000mm
Quantity: Minimum 50 tonnes
Location: ex-works Italian mills
Timing: Up to 6 weeks
Unit: € per tonne
Payment terms: 60/90 days after invoice, at the end-of-the-month, by bank transfer
Publication: Wednesday, 2-3pm London time
Notes: Only material offered to/traded within Italy, as defined above, will be considered
MB-STE-0897: Steel rebar assessment, domestic delivered Spain, €/tonne
Quality: BS 4449 EN 10080; B500A, B500B and B500C; diameter: 8-16 mm, length: 12,000mm
Quantity: Minimum 50 tonnes
Location: delivered in Spain
Timing: Up to 6 weeks
Unit: € per tonne
Payment terms: 60 days after invoice, at the end-of-the-month, by bank transfer
Publication: Wednesdays, 2-3pm London time
Notes: Only material offered to/traded within Spain, as defined above, will be considered
To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, contact Julia Bolotova by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Julia Bolotova, re: Italy and Spain domestic rebar assessments.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.