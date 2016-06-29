FastMarkets data feeds integrate seamlessly with SAP ERP systems

FastMarkets can provide companies that use SAP ERP systems with real-time or delayed FX, treasury and metal price data feeds for their enterprise resource planning, risk management and accounting systems.

We are a specialist provider of real-time and delayed data to companies that use SAP and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments through our reliable FastMarkets Data Feedsservice. It works closely with mining and metals businesses that use SAP® software to deliver secure and reliable market data to their IT systems.

We can deliver our own industry-leading physicals premium-price indications alongside a wide range of market data – including live London Metal Exchange (LME), Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) and spot precious metal prices, FX, LBMA Prices, OTC and treasury data – using a variety of methods. Our physicals service can provide your SAP systems with our physicals premium-price indications for LME-traded base metals and gold as well as lead treatment charges (TCs), zinc treatment charges (TCs), copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs), aluminium billet upcharges and aluminium foundry alloy premiums, which are delivered by our own in-house team.

FastMarkets Data Feeds for other platforms and custom systems

We can also provide our data feeds to companies using other specialist systems or even their own custom systems. Our specialist IT team can provide data feeds through multiple methods and platforms and have a huge variety of metal prices and market data available.

