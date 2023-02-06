Fastmarkets expands by acquiring Palm Oil Analytics

Fastmarkets announces the acquisition of Palm Oil Analytics, a Singapore-based provider of prices, data and news on palm oil and its derivative products. The acquisition expands Fastmarkets’ presence in agriculture, building on our recent acquisitions of AgriCensus in 2020 and The Jacobsen in 2021.

The acquisition of Palm Oil Analytics allows Fastmarkets to accelerate plans to support trade and investment decisions across vegetable oil markets, including in biofuels and renewable energy markets. This complements the work of Fastmarkets’ existing pricing for the biofuels, biomass and battery raw materials markets.

Fastmarkets is the industry-leading price reporting agency (PRA) serving the metals, mining, forest products, energy transition and agriculture markets. Fastmarkets’ growth is fueled by its reputation as the trusted source for pricing, news, analytics and events. It is also driven by advancements in its platform and products as well as in its global operation, which continuously aims to enhance the value delivered to customers. As a part of Fastmarkets, Palm Oil Analytics will have access to world-class price reporting infrastructure that will support plans to accelerate its growth.

“I am excited to welcome the team from Palm Oil Analytics to Fastmarkets,” Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani said. “Combining Palm Oil Analytics with our existing coverage of renewable energy will enhance our ability to serve our customers with the most comprehensive suite of raw material and feedstock prices for the global biofuels market.”

“A combination of Palm Oil Analytics and Fastmarkets will allow our customers to benefit from a comprehensive offering to the agriculture market,” Sathia Varqa, CEO of Palm Oil Analytics, said. “We are excited to have access to the world-class price reporting resources that will be provided by being a part of Fastmarkets and how this will enhance our offering to our client base.”

About Palm Oil Analytics

Palm Oil Analytics (POA) is an independent online publisher of palm oil market news, prices, data and analytics. POA is run by a team of experts with several years of experience in palm oil trading and research. It is based in Singapore and offers reporting and insight on palm oil and its derivatives products to the global market. The business publishes two market reports every day, covering key reference prices, news and analytical pieces, and hosts comprehensive datasets under its products Palm Price Tracker and Palm Data Tracker.