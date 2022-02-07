Fastmarkets suspends launch of price assessment for steel slab, import, cfr main ports Turkey
Fastmarkets has decided not to proceed with the proposed launch of a price assessment for Turkish imports of steel slab on a cfr main ports basis
After assessing market feedback, Fastmarkets has determined that current circumstances do not make the launch of weekly price assessment for steel slab, import, cfr main ports Turkey, $ per tonne viable.
Fastmarkets reserves the right to start a fresh consultation into the launch of such a price in future should circumstances change.
To provide feedback on this decision, please contact Serife Durmus by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading, “FAO: Serife Durmus, re: steel slab, import, cfr main ports Turkey, $ per tonne”.
To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.