Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Fastmarkets to launch P0610 netback for aluminium P1020A Rotterdam premiums

Fastmarkets will launch a published P0610 purity netback for its aluminium P1020A Rotterdam premiums beginning on August 1, 2023.

July 6, 2023
By Imogen Dudman
AluminiumPricing notice

The launch of this netback follows a consultation period that ended on Tuesday July 4 and will allow Fastmarkets to bring additional transparency to the European P1020A market.

The majority of market feedback was in support of Fastmarkets launching the purity differential.

The netback will be applied only to existing Rotterdam aluminium premiums and will be available as both an inferred premium and a standalone rate on the Fastmarkets dashboard.

The netback will be assessed on a monthly basis and published on the first working day of every month, starting on August 1. If the first of the month falls on a UK holiday, the netback will be published on the next working day.

The specification will be as follows:
Aluminium P1020A Rotterdam premium P0610 netback rate
Quality: P0610 ingot
Location: In-warehouse Rotterdam, netback to aluminium P1020A premium in-whs dup/dp Rotterdam
Unit: USD/tonne
Publication: Monthly, first working day of the month, 3-4pm UK time

Fastmarkets will also publish inferred price calculations for its P1020A Rotterdam premiums related to the above.

An inferred number is a calculation using existing Fastmarkets premiums. The new inferred prices will take the existing midpoint of the underlying premium and add the relevant assessed netback rate.

The proposed inferred calculations will be as follows:
• Aluminium primary ingot premium, in-whs dp Rotterdam, inferred P0610 midpoint, $/tonne
• Aluminium primary ingot premium, in-whs dup Rotterdam, inferred P0610 midpoint, $/tonne

As part of the initial consultation, Fastmarkets also proposed to launch a free carrier (FCA) Rotterdam to in-warehouse Rotterdam (in-whs) netback.

Following consultation feedback Fastmarkets has made the decision not to launch this netback, with participants noting difficulty in providing a consistent rate across the market.

But Fastmarkets will continue to internally monitor the incoterm netback, applying editorial judgement to FCA netbacks during the pricing process.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Imogen Dudman by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Imogen Dudman re: P0610 netback rate.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
View from above of the pit of an open-pit copper mine in Chile
Mixed month ahead for base metals prices as optimism over China cools
Base metal futures on the London Metal Exchange are showing little signs of change as China’s potential economic stimulus failed to materialize in June causing sentiment of rebounding Chinese demand to dampen
July 5, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend Fastmarkets’ germanium metal specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specifications of its two germanium metal price assessments by clarifying the price names and specified quality of the material.
July 5, 2023
 · 
pricing@fastmarkets.com
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to publication time of Fastmarkets’ China manganese alloy prices, port manganese ore index
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its silico-manganese, ferro-manganese and manganese ore port prices in China, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
July 4, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to publication time of Fastmarkets’ China, Japan and South Korea ferro-chrome prices
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publication time of its ferro-chrome price in the Chinese domestic market as well as its ferro-chrome import prices in Japan and South Korea, to 5-6pm Shanghai time from 2-3pm London time.
July 4, 2023
 · 
Tina Tong
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to publishing frequency of calcined alumina prices
After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has amended the publishing frequency of its calcined alumina price assessments from monthly to quarterly, following supportive feedback from the market.
July 4, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
Pricing Notice
DELAYED PUBLICATION PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication Nonwovens Price Watch
(Fastmarkets RISI) - The publication schedule of Fastmarkets’ Nonwovens Price Watch for July 5, 2023, has been changed to July 12, 2023. The Nonwovens Price Watch and Nonwovens Price Bulletin will both publish on July 12, 2023.
July 3, 2023
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed