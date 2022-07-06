Fastmarkets to roll over steel price assessments affected by Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha is determined by lunar observations; this year it will begin on Saturday July 9 and end in the evening of Wednesday July 13. Some observing countries, such as Turkey, have announced extended holidays in advance.

Turkey will observe a public holiday beginning Friday July 8 and ending Friday July 15. As such, Fastmarkets’ suite of Turkey flat steel prices will be published on Thursday July 7 instead of July 8.

In countries that have not announced official public holidays for the whole week, steel market activity is nevertheless likely to be severely restricted, if not completely inactive.

For the week of July 11-15, all weekly Fastmarkets prices pertaining to Turkey, Saud Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Iran will be rolled over.

Fastmarkets’ monthly structural pipe export Turkey price assessment, which is usually published on the second Wednesday of each month, will instead be published on Monday July 18.

Fastmarket’s Turkey scrap indices will continue to be published.

For a full list of Fastmarkets’ steel prices and their usual publishing schedules, please see our methodology documents here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals