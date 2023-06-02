Methodology Contact us Login

Final decision on open consultation on methodology for cobalt hydroxide inferred price

Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, $lb, via an open consultation process between May 4 and June 1, 2023. This consultation was done as part of our published annual methodology review process.

June 2, 2023
By Justin Yang
Pricing noticeCobalt

No feedback was received during the consultation period and therefore no changes will be made to the methodologies at this stage.

This consultation, sought to ensure that our methodologies continue to reflect the physical market under indexation, in compliance with the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles for Price Reporting Agencies (PRAs). This includes all elements of our pricing process, our price specifications and publication frequency.

You can find the current methodology for cobalt hydroxide, min 30% Co, inferred, China, $lb at https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology/metals/cobalt.

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology.

