FREE WEB SEMINAR: How to navigate China’s copper market in 2016

Metal Bulletin is inviting you to a free web seminar to provide you with all the information you need to know to navigate China’s copper market in 2016.

Date

Wednesday March 2, 2016

Time

9am GMT



Click here and register to attend the webinar for free.

In the webinar, you will:

• Hear the latest import and export figures, relating to real demand, financing and arbitrage;

• Find out what Metal Bulletin’s TC/RCs index tells us about the concentrates market;

• Be updated on new production in China;

• Be able to question Metal Bulletin’s China copper specialist Kiki Kang and Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison;

• Find out about the tools that Metal Bulletin provides for copper market professionals.

Speakers

Alex Harrison – Metal Bulletin editor

Kiki Kang – copper analyst

Book your spot now.

Unable to attend the webinar? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded webinar after it finishes.

editorial@metalbulletin.com