FREE WEB SEMINAR: Metal Bulletin Shanghai copper premiums - moving to an exchange-traded contract
Metal Bulletin is hosting a free web seminar on Thursday November 16 at 9:00am London time to discuss the launch of Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai copper premiums contract by CME Group.
Date
Thursday November 16
Time
9:00am London time
Join our global price reporting team for insight into:
- Metal Bulletin’s copper coverage and pricing
- Shanghai copper pricing and trends
- Introduction to the CME copper contract
Speakers
Archie Hunter, Metal Bulletin, global copper & zinc editor
Kiki Kang, Metal Bulletin, deputy Asia editor
Shahnawaz Islam, CME, international research & product development
Click here to register for the free web seminar.
The interactive web seminar will include an opportunity to submit questions or comments to the speakers. If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s pricing and coverage of illiquid markets - including those not covered in the case studies mentioned above - please send them in advance to Kiki Kang.
Unable to attend? Register now and you’ll be able to listen to the recorded web seminar after it finishes.