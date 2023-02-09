Houston ferrous scrap consumer trend notice February 2023

Fastmarkets transitioned Houston ferrous scrap prices to consumer buying from dealer selling in January 2023 after a 60-day consultation period and the publication of fourth months of preliminary pricing from September-December 2022. The original consultation notice and subsequent notification of the change were published in June and August 2022, respectively.

The consumer trend notice for January 2023 can be found here.

For more information or to provide feedback on this notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter for these prices, please contact Amy Hinton by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, Re: Houston ferrous scrap market transition.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to

https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

