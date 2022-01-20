How has the pandemic changed the prospects for the tissue industry?

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in consumer behavior. For the tissue industry, demand was driven sky-high during the height of the pandemic, with panic-buying and the recognition of the importance of good hygiene leading to a record-breaking year in 2020.

However, away-from-home sectors had seen sales suffer as the world closed down, and this had a significant impact on consumption in particular countries.

As economies open up again, how will changing demand trends and affect the tissue industry in 2022 and beyond?

This video explores the key points to watch:



Record-breaking tissue consumption Away-from-home sector suffers Asia-Pacific becomes increasingly influential Overcapacity will become a challenge

