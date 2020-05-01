IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 30

Indian steel mills are unlikely to cut domestic hot rolled coil prices for sales in May, private mill sources in the country told Fastmarkets this week.

ABN AMRO Bank has filed a claim against China’s largest private copper smelter Dongying Fangyuan, according to a court document seen by Fastmarkets.

Switzerland-based trader-producer Glencore has cut its production guidance for cobalt and ferro-chrome for 2020 in response to expected business interruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minor metal market participants do not expect the Yunnan provincial government incentives for commercial stockpiling of non-ferrous metals to immediately boost indium or germanium prices due to the potentially limited share allocated to minor metals and the weak demand outlook.

Brazilian company Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineração (CBMM) will halt its ferro-niobium operations on May 18 for scheduled maintenance, Fastmarkets heard on April 30.