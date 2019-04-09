IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from April 8

The World Trade Organization handed a victory to Russia in a Ukrainian transit dispute in its first-ever ruling on a national security exemption, which could have profound implications for pending Section 232 disputes at the WTO and potential automobile tariffs to be imposed by United States President Donald Trump.

Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners is accelerating its retreat from physical commodities with an exit from base metals, cotton, coal, iron ore and warehousing physical operations in the cards this year, well-informed sources told Fastmarkets on Monday April 8.

The deadly breach of one of Vale’s tailings dams in Brazil this year was a harsh reminder to the mining sector that it needs to consistently operate within the parameters of strict controls and stay alert to potentially tragic risks, Anglo American copper business chief executive officer Hennie Faul told Fastmarkets in an interview at the annual Cesco industry week in Santiago, Chile.

The mining, production and concentrate transport at MMG’s Las Bambas copper mine in Peru is expected to progressively return to normal operations, the mining company said in an April 8 notice to the Hong Kong Exchange.

Elections in two key Southeast Asian countries have dampened steel demand and prices in recent weeks, despite the rising cost of iron ore.

