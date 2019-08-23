IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from August 22

In March of this year, Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro was the victim of a cyberattack. Fastmarkets goes behind the scenes to find out how events unfolded, and what has happened since.

The Qingdao Intermediate People’s Court has put up for sale a significant quantity of aluminium ingots and copper cathodes impounded in 2014 during a government crackdown over the misuse of collateral for financing metals in Qingdao.

Brazilian steel slab producers are close to resuming bookings of semi-finished material to clients in the United States for November shipment, while they look forward to the renewal of the annual Section 232 import quota for 2020.

Global refined zinc usage dropped slightly in the month of June while mine production rose by 1.9% in the first half of 2019.

Switzerland-based AfriMet Resources has launched the world’s newest tin book, targeting tin trading and project investment with the support of steel specialist Vanomet Holding AG. Trading house AfriMet plans to target long-term tin projects in Africa, which has long been a large tin resource.