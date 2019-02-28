IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 27

Following reports of a potential power shortage in one of China’s major ferro-alloy production hubs in the second quarter of this year, market participants have downplayed any immediate impact on ferro-alloy prices in the country, saying they intend to adopt a wait-and-see stance in the run-up to April.

Significant copper concentrate stocks from the Democratic Republic of Congo are now sitting in bonded warehouses in Zambia, awaiting an unlikely roll-back of the import duty enforced by the Zambian government, Fastmarkets has learned.

The London Metal Exchange has received its first application ahead of its introduction of the Registered Intermediating Brokers membership category, according to a note to members on Wednesday February 27.

Fastmarkets looks at key Asian ferrous scrap-consuming countries Vietnam, Taiwan and South Korea, and which exporters increased their shipments to these destinations in 2018.

State-owned long steel producer Emirates Steel is expecting a slowdown in the Middle East construction sector that will persist throughout 2019, chief executive officer Saeed Al-Remeithi said on Tuesday.