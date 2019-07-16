IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 15
Here are five Fastmarkets MB stories you might have missed on Monday July 15 that are worth another look.
In copper, the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper Co Pty Ltd, Antofagasta said on Monday July 15. Separately, Fastmarkets summarizes four key points to take away from the one-day Yantai Copper Industry Forum held on July 12 in China’s Northeastern Shandong province.
The domestic Chinese ferro-silicon price fell by 2.3% week on week on Friday despite tighter supply, while the European market continued to fall on slow downstream demand.
Fastmarkets reporters present six main takeaways from the Lithium-ion Battery & Material Supply Chain conference hosted by Shanghai Xinluo Network Technology in Qiandaohu, China, on July 11-12.
Turkey’s biggest steel producer, Erdemir Group, has denied making an offer to acquire struggling UK long steelmaker British Steel, it said in a stock exchange disclosure late on Sunday July 14.
Ferrous scrap exports from the United States improved in May thanks to a significant increase in shredded scrap sales following heightened broad-based demand from multiple major destinations and emerging markets.