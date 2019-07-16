IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 15

In copper, the World Bank’s International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes has awarded $5.84 billion in damages to Tethyan Copper Co Pty Ltd, Antofagasta said on Monday July 15. Separately, Fastmarkets summarizes four key points to take away from the one-day Yantai Copper Industry Forum held on July 12 in China’s Northeastern Shandong province.

The domestic Chinese ferro-silicon price fell by 2.3% week on week on Friday despite tighter supply, while the European market continued to fall on slow downstream demand.

Fastmarkets reporters present six main takeaways from the Lithium-ion Battery & Material Supply Chain conference hosted by Shanghai Xinluo Network Technology in Qiandaohu, China, on July 11-12.

Turkey’s biggest steel producer, Erdemir Group, has denied making an offer to acquire struggling UK long steelmaker British Steel, it said in a stock exchange disclosure late on Sunday July 14.

Ferrous scrap exports from the United States improved in May thanks to a significant increase in shredded scrap sales following heightened broad-based demand from multiple major destinations and emerging markets.