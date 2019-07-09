IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 8

Major miner Antofagasta has broken away from decades-long tradition to sign copper concentrates supply contracts for the first half of 2020 with China’s two biggest copper smelters in June, Fastmarkets understands.

A higher tender price for silico-manganese in China for July improved sentiment and increased prices for low-grade manganese ore in the week ended on Friday July 5.

Cobalt metal prices have slipped to 32-month low amid slow summer demand and cheaper offers from sellers.

The Queensland Resources Council will hold discussions with the Australian government, mining unions and workers this week regarding action that can be taken to increase safety across the sector following a fatal accident over the weekend at the Baralaba North mine. The mine ships coking coal through the Port of Gladstone.

Some Egyptian steel mills have appealed a decision by the country’s Administrative Court last week to suspend safeguard duties on steel billet and rebar, Fastmarkets understands.

