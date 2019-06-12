IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 11

Operations at the Nchanga copper smelter, the largest in Zambia by capacity, have been completely suspended during a dispute between the country’s government and Indian company Vedanta, the majority owner of smelter operator Konkola Copper Mines, local media reported on Tuesday June 11.

Government incentives for electric vehicle production, which up until now have mostly been subsidies, are slowly starting to shift into supportive legislation for the sector, market participants said at Fastmarkets’ 11th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference on June 10.

Floods across the Indonesian island of Sulawesi are hampering operations at laterite ore loading facilities as well as a number of nickel pig iron projects in the region, market participants told Fastmarkets MB on June 11.

Lithium-ion batteries with higher nickel content will be predominant in the coming years as the industry searches for improved electric capacity, market participants said during Fastmarkets’ 11th Lithium Supply and Markets Conference on Monday.

The European Commission has prohibited the creation of a regional flat-rolled steel joint venture by ThyssenKrupp and Tata Steel under European Union merger regulations, the commission said on Tuesday.

