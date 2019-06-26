IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 25

Some of Jiangxi Tungsten Holding Group’s tungsten mines have had to cut production due to floods caused by heavy rain since the start of June in China’s Jiangxi province, with some market sources expecting this to cap the downtrend in tungsten concentrate prices.

Static trading conditions led prices for several secondary aluminium scrap grades in the United States to fall on Monday June 24, with many market participants concerned about copper and aluminium scrap import quotas issued by China last week.

After more than seven years analyzing metals, mining and industrial equities for Dutch bank ABN Amro, Philip Ngotho joined Spanish fund manager Azvalor Asset Management in May this year as a senior buy-side analyst. Ngotho perhaps is best known for writing research reports under headlines such as “Abandon ship” and “Astonishingly bad.”

Chinese vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) producers might not be able to achieve scheduled production ramp-up plans in 2019 due to cost pressures stemming from the comparatively low V2O5 price so far this year and persistent stringent environmental inspections across the country, market sources told Fastmarkets MB.

Fastmarkets’ pricing and research team answers some key questions raised during our cobalt web seminar, discussing recent price moves in the market and how industry developments might affect the market - and prices.