IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 26

The price for flat-rolled steel imported into South American main destinations has edged downward week on week, with Chinese offers remaining steady, while material from other origins was presented at lower prices.

The closure of the Chuquicamata copper smelter in Chile could last up to two weeks, Fastmarkets learned on June 26.

“How did I get into this? It started with a personal investment in early 2018, when the company and analysts were very upbeat on its finances… But in the second half of 2018, all of a sudden it changed,” Kris Vansanten says clearly and firmly over the phone from Belgium.

En+ Group is working to develop technology that will fundamentally change the aluminium smelting process with the goal of further reducing emissions and potentially becoming carbon negative, the company’s chairman said in a digital interview with Fastmarkets.

The standard for lithium compounds used in battery applications should be set by battery manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) based on technological development rather than government authorities, lithium market experts Emily Hersh and Daniel Jimenez said in a Fastmarkets’ lithium webinar on Tuesday June 23.