IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 28

Nyrstar has confirmed that its lead smelter at Port Pirie, Australia, will resume operations in the second week of July, extending its previous estimates of a late-June restart, Fastmarkets learned on Friday June 28.

ERG partially restarted production of cobalt metal at Chambishi in Zambia during June.

June blister copper refining charges have dropped below the annual benchmark level due to tighter spot supply following Konkola Copper Mines’ halt to output as well as rising demand due to scrap shortages.

Australian spodumene miner Galaxy Resources has delayed one shipment of 15,000 tonnes of lithium spodumene previously planned for the second quarter from its Mount Cattlin nameplate operation in western Australia, it said on June 26.

Cheaper H2 scrap from Japan is likely to limit the large quantities of heavy melting scrap coming into the region from the United States, at least in the near term, market sources told Fastmarkets.