IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 3

Mills in India and Pakistan have returned to the market for bulk scrap and have booked cargoes from the United States over the past few days, sources told Fastmarkets on June 3.

Primary aluminium stocks at the three main Japanese ports (MJP) of Osaka, Nagoya and Yokohama rose by 4% month on month at the end of April 2020, according to data released by major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 has hit the Antofagasta region of Northern Chile, which is home to a cluster of major copper mines, Fastmarkets understands.

The government of South Africa has eased the country’s lockdown, yet the continued threat of Covid-19 will dampen the recovery in chrome and manganese ore supply.

The United States Department of Commerce has launched an investigation under Section 232 into whether the current inflow of vanadium imports threatens to impair national security.