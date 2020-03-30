IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 27

European flat steel producers have reduced output, and some of them have stopped operating certain equipment, in their attempts to balance supply and demand after multiple automotive producers suspended their operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Zambian government will remove the 5% import duty on metal concentrates to ease the pressure on copper and cobalt producers during global lockdowns imposed to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus and and sharp declines in commodity prices.

Hindustan Zinc, owner of some of the largest zinc mines and smelters in the world, is suspending most of its domestic operations in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan due to a nationwide lockdown.

Fastmarkets reviews the week’s developments in South African ores and alloys supply following the lockdown order from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday March 23 amid the spread of Covid-19.

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium hydroxide price fell by 3.7% on Thursday March 26 after nearly four months’ stability, while markets in the rest of the world were subdued due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.