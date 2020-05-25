IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from May 22

NLMK, Russia’s largest steelmaker, has started hot testing the new beneficiation section at its Stoilendkiy mining and beneficiation plant, the company said on May 22.

Metals traders have begun to feel the pinch after a turbulent period in commodity markets have caused some banks to step back from fully financing cargoes under letters of credit.

Miners and processors considering production cuts cannot ignore safety or care and maintenance, including of associated asset infrastructure, the former chief executive officer of Anglo American said.

Chinese copper smelters have been expanding blindly over the past decade, leading to extreme competition for overseas copper concentrate and placing the industry in a fragile position with regards to procurement, an Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) official has said.

Chinese multi-metal company Jinchuan Group will conduct maintenance at its cobalt smelter in Gansu Province in early June, market sources told Fastmarkets on May 22.