IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from November 28

Electric vehicles are “the best thing to happen to the nickel market since the invention of stainless steel,” Nornickel’s marketing director told Fastmarkets in an interview, and his company’s high-quality sulfide ore deposits in Norilsk give the Russian mining company a competitive edge in the burgeoning battery market.

The Indian Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for ArcelorMittal to acquire Essar Steel, bringing an end to years of legal wrangles and giving the world’s largest steelmaker access to a much sought-after market.

Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Minerals has begun to settle annual copper concentrate supply contracts with smelters in Japan and China for 2020 supply, consolidating a benchmark set by US miner Freeport McMoRan and Chinese smelter Jiangxi Copper last week.

Having declared force majeure earlier this week, Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto is to resume shipments of aluminium from Canada after an eight-day rail strike came to an end.

Limited demand for rebar and low finished steel prices in Turkey are starting to have a big influence on deep-sea scrap deliveries, with Turkish mills stepping back from the market as a result.