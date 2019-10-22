IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 21

Brazilian apparent steel consumption was down by 6.4% in September, compared with the corresponding month in 2018, with demand retreating for both domestic and imported materials, national industry association Instituto Aço Brasil said on Thursday October 17.

Estimated global primary aluminium production fell by 3.2% month on month in September 2019, according to figures published by the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) on October 21

Unionised workers at Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, have threatened strike action, and have called on miners across Chile to ‘paralyze’ the mining industry, after a state of emergency was declared at the weekend.

The global nickel market remained in the deficit in the first eight months of this year, with apparent demand exceeding production by 77,100 tonnes, according to figures released by the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS) last week.

Softening demand and ample availability caused manganese ore suppliers to cut their offer prices on Friday October 18.