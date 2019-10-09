IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from October 8

The world’s largest copper producer, Codelco, has offered customers in Asia 2020 copper cathode supply with premium levels unchanged from current levels, three informed sources told Fastmarkets.

Export prices for Chinese cold-rolled coil and hot-dipped galvanized coil were unchanged during the week to October 8 due to Golden Week - the week-long holiday to mark the country’s 70th anniversary.

Poor demand continues to weigh on Indian silico-manganese prices.

The European vanadium market continued its downtrend last week amid continuous weak demand and good spot availability.

The Rotterdam in-warehouse premiums for nickel cathode and briquette have continued to decline in the week ending October 8.