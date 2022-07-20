Increase in frequency of Fastmarkets’ European aluminium PFA premiums

The decision follows a consultation period that closed on Tuesday July 12.

The European PFA premiums were previously assesses on the second Friday of each month, but will now be published on the second and last Friday of the month.

This means the next publication will be on Friday July 29 and twice a month thereafter.

The premium assessments affected:

MB-AL-0340: Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Eastern Europe, $/tonne

MB-AL-0339: Aluminium primary foundry alloy silicon 7 ingot premium, ddp Germany, $/tonne

Feedback was supportive of the increase in frequency due to more regular spot liquidity and movement in the PFA market, which previously traded on a monthly and quarterly basis.

If you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to PFA premiums, please contact Alice Mason by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Alice Mason, re: PFA premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

