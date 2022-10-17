Methodology Contact us Login

Increase in frequency of Fastmarkets’ nickel sulfate price assessments cif China, Japan, Korea

Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of its nickel sulfate price assessments, cif China, Japan and Korea, to weekly from monthly, with the first weekly price assessments to be published on Friday October 21.

October 17, 2022
By Juliet Walsh
Pricing noticeNickel

This follows a consultation that was opened on August 22, proposing to change the publication frequency of nickel sulfate prices, cif China, Japan and Korea, to weekly from monthly. The consultation period was extended on September 19 until October 17.

Following the end of the extended consultation period, Fastmarkets will now change publication of these prices to weekly on Fridays at 4pm London time, and will switch to using the basis of a weekly average LME cash price - considering the price at the close of business on Friday of the previous week to the close of business on the Thursday before publication.

The current specifications for Fastmarkets’ nickel sulfate prices, launched on April 1, 2021, will remain unchanged and are as follows:

MB-NI-0246: Nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne
Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max
Quantity: Min 1 tonne
Location: cif major ports China, Japan and South Korea (other ports normalized)
Timing: Within 60 days
Unit: USD per tonne
Publication: Monthly, first working day of each month, 4pm London time.

MB-NI-0247: Nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne
Quality: Accepted by buyer for use in battery applications with chemical composition: Ni content, base 22.3% max, min 22%, cobalt 50ppm max
Quantity: Min 1 tonne
Location: cif major ports China, Japan and South Korea, on top of monthly average LME nickel cash price
Timing: Within 60 days
Unit: USD per tonne
Publication: Monthly, first working day of each month, 4pm London time/

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Callum Perry by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Callum Perry/Juliet Walsh, re: nickel sulfate cif China, Japan and Korea.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

