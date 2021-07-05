INFOGRAPHIC: China imports more iron ore in 2020 despite Covid-19

The country imported 1.17 billion tonnes of the iron ore last year, an increase of 9.4% compared with 2019.

European Union countries collectively accounted for the largest decrease among major iron ore importers, with purchases tumbling 20.8% year on year to 105.19 million tonnes.

Japan also imported 16.8% less iron ore in 2020, as did South Korea, which reported a 5.7% drop.

