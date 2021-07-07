INFOGRAPHIC: Global coking coal imports hit by Covid-19

China, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and India imported a total of 217.76 million tonnes of coking coal last year, down by 10.1% from 2019.

The largest decline in percentage terms was found in the EU. The bloc imported 30.20 million tonnes of the steelmaking raw material, down by 34.5% from 2019.

China imported 72.28 million tonnes in 2020. In percentage terms this was down by just 3%, but amounted to a year-on-year drop of 2.21 million tonnes.

The world’s second-largest importer, Japan, purchased 51.9 million tonnes of coking coal last year, down by 8% from 2019.

