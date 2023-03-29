Inland standard and better 2x4 lumber is feeling pressure from two sides

Amid a sluggish trading pace in the Inland lumber market in recent weeks, 2x4 has often been singled out as the weakest width in dimension.

Within that, producers have noted Std&Btr (standard and better) wood as being the most difficult to sell. That has been reflected in part by the price gap to #2&Btr (and better) in both Fir&Larch (Douglas Fir and Western Larch) and White Fir/Hem-Fir. A gap that is normally around $10 has expanded to $25-30 lately.

#2&Btr 2x4 has been under downward pressure in recent weeks, with most mills offering discounts to clear lingering excess inventory. #2&Btr 2x4 usually overtakes 2x6 around this time of year, but that hasn’t been the case so far in 2023. In some species, 2x6 still holds a triple-digit premium to 2x4.

Given the drop in #2&Btr 2x4 prices, the ongoing premium to Std&Btr has highlighted the weakness of the latter. One producer noted that given the difference in quality between the grades, paying a little more for the better item is an easy choice for many buyers. “#2 is readily available right now, and the spread isn’t that bad, so it just makes sense to buy the #2,” another producer said. “If the spread gets closer or there’s less #2 available, then we will see more interest for Std&Btr.”

The price range between Std&Btr 2x4 and Utility 2x4 also has narrowed sharply. As recently as late December, Fir&Larch (Douglas Fir and Western Larch) Std&Btr 2x4 held a $295 premium over Utility 2x4.

In early March, the premium narrowed to $125 as lower grades have held relatively firm in recent weeks while upper grades have faltered significantly. The range is even tighter in White Fir/Hem-Fir, falling from $200 in late December to $110 in March.

Stay ahead of wood products market changes by joining your peers in subscribing to the Random Lengths weekly report. Speak to our team and find out more about our price products, forecasts and how Fastmarkets can help your business.