Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Inland standard and better 2x4 lumber is feeling pressure from two sides

In the midst of a challenging North American lumber market, 2x4 is seeing the biggest threats

March 29, 2023
By Craig Murphy
Wood productsNorth America

Amid a sluggish trading pace in the Inland lumber market in recent weeks, 2x4 has often been singled out as the weakest width in dimension.

Within that, producers have noted Std&Btr (standard and better) wood as being the most difficult to sell. That has been reflected in part by the price gap to #2&Btr (and better) in both Fir&Larch (Douglas Fir and Western Larch) and White Fir/Hem-Fir. A gap that is normally around $10 has expanded to $25-30 lately.

#2&Btr 2x4 has been under downward pressure in recent weeks, with most mills offering discounts to clear lingering excess inventory. #2&Btr 2x4 usually overtakes 2x6 around this time of year, but that hasn’t been the case so far in 2023. In some species, 2x6 still holds a triple-digit premium to 2x4.

Given the drop in #2&Btr 2x4 prices, the ongoing premium to Std&Btr has highlighted the weakness of the latter. One producer noted that given the difference in quality between the grades, paying a little more for the better item is an easy choice for many buyers. “#2 is readily available right now, and the spread isn’t that bad, so it just makes sense to buy the #2,” another producer said. “If the spread gets closer or there’s less #2 available, then we will see more interest for Std&Btr.”

The price range between Std&Btr 2x4 and Utility 2x4 also has narrowed sharply. As recently as late December, Fir&Larch (Douglas Fir and Western Larch) Std&Btr 2x4 held a $295 premium over Utility 2x4.

In early March, the premium narrowed to $125 as lower grades have held relatively firm in recent weeks while upper grades have faltered significantly. The range is even tighter in White Fir/Hem-Fir, falling from $200 in late December to $110 in March.

Stay ahead of wood products market changes by joining your peers in subscribing to the Random Lengths weekly report. Speak to our team and find out more about our price products, forecasts and how Fastmarkets can help your business.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Recovered Paper Indices Methodology – Final Decision
March 29, 2023
gettyimages-172237112-170667a (1).jpg
Klabin increases paper integration and expands packaging capacity to 1.2 million tonnes per year in Brazil
The company says its strategy allows for more production flexibility and prepares itself for the growing packaging market
March 29, 2023
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Log Ends Wood Rounds Cut Measured Tree Trunks Lumber Mill
US lumber supply falls due to a drop in Canadian shipments
We look back at 2022’s North American softwood lumber supply challenges and compare to previous years
March 28, 2023
 · 
Joe Pruski
Recycling paper
China’s duty suspension effect short-lived following poor board demand and price drops in Southeast Asia
Packaging board prices in Southeast Asia begin to fluctuate with fading Chinese demand
March 28, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
softwood pulp loaded by machines in pulp mill
European pulp prices erode further in February on slack demand and plentiful stocks
Both NBSK and BEK pulp prices drop in Europe with market sources mostly reporting soft demand due to quiet paper markets
March 23, 2023
 · 
Steven Sachoff
Paper roll close-up
Prices for domestic graphic papers remain unchanged in Brazil while import prices drop
Large volumes of paper imports in the months prior have filled inventories and reduced demand in the Brazilian market
March 21, 2023
 · 
Bruno Martins
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed