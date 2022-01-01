Methodology Contact us Login

Mill data and costs

Find and analyze mills and markets with third-party data and costs—researched, verified, normalized

Fastmarket’s Mill Intelligence and cost analysis service provides insight into mill operations, cost, profitability and competitive standing for 4,500 assets in the global forest products industry. Our data and analysis cover all major mills producing pulp, paper, packaging paper, tissue and wood products.

Fastmarket’s expert team of industry engineers, analysts and researchers help you successfully understand and evaluate your market at every level. This service supports market research, risk management, price assessment and investment management initiatives for audiences spanning the forest products industry.

Learn more about our mill data and costs services for major producers of pulp, paper, packaging paper, tissue and wood products

Mill cost benchmarking

Gain insight into mill productivity and price sensitivity with Fastmarkets cost analysis tools. Fastmarkets service supports strategic and tactical decision-making by providing:

  • Cost and profit estimates for nearly 2,000 mills and 4,000 machines worldwide
  • Cost competitiveness ranking of mills and machines in regional and global markets
  • Reports to analyze best practices information of low cost market leaders
  • Consumption data for fiber, furnish, energy and chemicals
  • Reports to measure the impact of rising costs, changes in exchange rates, and other market-moving factors

Mill asset database

Strengthen your industry intelligence with comprehensive coverage and data on mills, machines, and other assets worldwide. Understand operations at the company, mill and asset level, with details on current mill equipment, input consumption and project data. This database covers the workings of:

  • Over 4,500 companies internationally
  • Over 5,000 pulp, paper mills, and wood mills
  • Over 1,500 bioenergy facilities
  • Over 16,500 projects

Grades and regions

We include data and information on assets in the full spectrum of forest products by grade and region.

Capacity reports

Identify mills that are at risk of closure due to changes in market capacity, high manufacturing costs and other factors. Fastmarkets’ comprehensive capacity reports detail historical, planned, and assumed production capacities, by mill, for pulp and paper grades produced worldwide. Available for market pulp, graphic paper and paper packaging markets – reports offer global analysis and even regional analysis for some grades.

Our benchmarking methodology

Fastmarkets consistently applies a rigorous benchmarking methodology across all markets. This enables our analysts to normalize regional cost differences among mills and machines operating around the world. The result is a consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of one or more mills with others producing the same grades or products in various world regions. View methodology.

Our mill team

Fastmarkets’ mill intelligence team consists of engineers, analysts and researchers who are experienced in grade-based production industries. Based out of offices around the globe, our team analyzes pulp, paper and wood product mill data to help you understand and evaluate the competitive landscape.

What regions and industries we cover

NAMEREGIONINDUSTRY
Analytical Cornerstone 4.0 Cost Benchmarking ToolAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North AmericaPulp & Paper, Tissue, Wood Products
Asian Graphic Paper Capacity ReportAsia PacificGraphic Papers
Asian Paper Packaging Capacity ReportAsia PacificPackaging Paper & Board
Asset DatabaseAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North AmericaBioenergy, Pulp & Paper, Tissue, Wood Products
European Graphic Paper Capacity ReportEuropeGraphic Papers
European Paper Packaging Capacity ReportEuropePackaging Paper & Board
European Wood Biomass Projects DatabaseEuropeBioenergy, Timber
North American Graphic Paper Capacity ReportNorth AmericaGraphic Papers
North American Paper Packaging Capacity ReportNorth AmericaPackaging Paper & Board
North American Wood Biomass Projects DatabaseNorth AmericaBioenergy, Timber
World Tissue Capacity ReportAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North AmericaTissue
North American Wood Panels and Engineered Wood Products Capacity ReportNorth AmericaPanels
World Graphic Paper Capacity ReportAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North AmericaGraphic Papers
World Market Pulp Capacity ReportAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North AmericaPulp
World Containerboard Capacity ReportAsia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North AmericaPackaging Paper & Board
World Boxboard Capacity ReportAsia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North AmericaPackaging Paper & Board
Global Industry Statistics DatabaseAfrica, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North AmericaPulp & Paper
Fastmarkets RISI Recovered Paper Procurement Cost Benchmarking (Bench$mart)North AmericaRecovered Paper
Index BuilderAsia, Europe, Latin America, North America
