Learn more about our mill data and costs services for major producers of pulp, paper, packaging paper, tissue and wood products

Mill cost benchmarking

Gain insight into mill productivity and price sensitivity with Fastmarkets cost analysis tools. Fastmarkets service supports strategic and tactical decision-making by providing:



Cost and profit estimates for nearly 2,000 mills and 4,000 machines worldwide

Cost competitiveness ranking of mills and machines in regional and global markets

Reports to analyze best practices information of low cost market leaders

Consumption data for fiber, furnish, energy and chemicals

Reports to measure the impact of rising costs, changes in exchange rates, and other market-moving factors

Mill asset database

Strengthen your industry intelligence with comprehensive coverage and data on mills, machines, and other assets worldwide. Understand operations at the company, mill and asset level, with details on current mill equipment, input consumption and project data. This database covers the workings of:



Over 4,500 companies internationally

Over 5,000 pulp, paper mills, and wood mills

Over 1,500 bioenergy facilities

Over 16,500 projects

Grades and regions

We include data and information on assets in the full spectrum of forest products by grade and region.

Capacity reports

Identify mills that are at risk of closure due to changes in market capacity, high manufacturing costs and other factors. Fastmarkets’ comprehensive capacity reports detail historical, planned, and assumed production capacities, by mill, for pulp and paper grades produced worldwide. Available for market pulp, graphic paper and paper packaging markets – reports offer global analysis and even regional analysis for some grades.

Our benchmarking methodology

Fastmarkets consistently applies a rigorous benchmarking methodology across all markets. This enables our analysts to normalize regional cost differences among mills and machines operating around the world. The result is a consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of one or more mills with others producing the same grades or products in various world regions. View methodology.

Our mill team

Fastmarkets’ mill intelligence team consists of engineers, analysts and researchers who are experienced in grade-based production industries. Based out of offices around the globe, our team analyzes pulp, paper and wood product mill data to help you understand and evaluate the competitive landscape.