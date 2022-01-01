Mill data and costs
Find and analyze mills and markets with third-party data and costs—researched, verified, normalized
Fastmarket’s Mill Intelligence and cost analysis service provides insight into mill operations, cost, profitability and competitive standing for 4,500 assets in the global forest products industry. Our data and analysis cover all major mills producing pulp, paper, packaging paper, tissue and wood products.
Fastmarket’s expert team of industry engineers, analysts and researchers help you successfully understand and evaluate your market at every level. This service supports market research, risk management, price assessment and investment management initiatives for audiences spanning the forest products industry.
Mill cost benchmarking
Gain insight into mill productivity and price sensitivity with Fastmarkets cost analysis tools. Fastmarkets service supports strategic and tactical decision-making by providing:
- Cost and profit estimates for nearly 2,000 mills and 4,000 machines worldwide
- Cost competitiveness ranking of mills and machines in regional and global markets
- Reports to analyze best practices information of low cost market leaders
- Consumption data for fiber, furnish, energy and chemicals
- Reports to measure the impact of rising costs, changes in exchange rates, and other market-moving factors
Mill asset database
Strengthen your industry intelligence with comprehensive coverage and data on mills, machines, and other assets worldwide. Understand operations at the company, mill and asset level, with details on current mill equipment, input consumption and project data. This database covers the workings of:
- Over 4,500 companies internationally
- Over 5,000 pulp, paper mills, and wood mills
- Over 1,500 bioenergy facilities
- Over 16,500 projects
Grades and regions
We include data and information on assets in the full spectrum of forest products by grade and region.
Capacity reports
Identify mills that are at risk of closure due to changes in market capacity, high manufacturing costs and other factors. Fastmarkets’ comprehensive capacity reports detail historical, planned, and assumed production capacities, by mill, for pulp and paper grades produced worldwide. Available for market pulp, graphic paper and paper packaging markets – reports offer global analysis and even regional analysis for some grades.
Our benchmarking methodology
Fastmarkets consistently applies a rigorous benchmarking methodology across all markets. This enables our analysts to normalize regional cost differences among mills and machines operating around the world. The result is a consistent and reliable basis for comparing the cost competitiveness of one or more mills with others producing the same grades or products in various world regions. View methodology.
Our mill team
Fastmarkets’ mill intelligence team consists of engineers, analysts and researchers who are experienced in grade-based production industries. Based out of offices around the globe, our team analyzes pulp, paper and wood product mill data to help you understand and evaluate the competitive landscape.
|NAME
|REGION
|INDUSTRY
|Analytical Cornerstone 4.0 Cost Benchmarking Tool
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America
|Pulp & Paper, Tissue, Wood Products
|Asian Graphic Paper Capacity Report
|Asia Pacific
|Graphic Papers
|Asian Paper Packaging Capacity Report
|Asia Pacific
|Packaging Paper & Board
|Asset Database
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America
|Bioenergy, Pulp & Paper, Tissue, Wood Products
|European Graphic Paper Capacity Report
|Europe
|Graphic Papers
|European Paper Packaging Capacity Report
|Europe
|Packaging Paper & Board
|European Wood Biomass Projects Database
|Europe
|Bioenergy, Timber
|North American Graphic Paper Capacity Report
|North America
|Graphic Papers
|North American Paper Packaging Capacity Report
|North America
|Packaging Paper & Board
|North American Wood Biomass Projects Database
|North America
|Bioenergy, Timber
|World Tissue Capacity Report
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America
|Tissue
|North American Wood Panels and Engineered Wood Products Capacity Report
|North America
|Panels
|World Graphic Paper Capacity Report
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America
|Graphic Papers
|World Market Pulp Capacity Report
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America
|Pulp
|World Containerboard Capacity Report
|Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America
|Packaging Paper & Board
|World Boxboard Capacity Report
|Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America
|Packaging Paper & Board
|Global Industry Statistics Database
|Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America
|Pulp & Paper
|Fastmarkets RISI Recovered Paper Procurement Cost Benchmarking (Bench$mart)
|North America
|Recovered Paper
|Index Builder
|Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America