Late publication of daily Turkey steel scrap indices

The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily Turkey steel scrap indices for Monday February 21 was delayed due to a technical fault

February 21, 2022
By Ross Yeo
Pricing notice

The publication of the affected prices was delayed by nearly two hours from the usual time of 16:00 UK time. Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has since been updated.

The following indices were published late:

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) North Europe origin, cfr Turkey, $/tonne

Steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US origin, cfr Turkey, $/tonne

Steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), month-to-date deal-weighted average, North Europe origin, cfr Turkey, $/tonne

Fastmarkets’ pricebook and database have both been updated.

For more information or to provide feedback on the delayed publication of this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Cem Türken by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Cem Türken Re: Turkish scrap indices

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

