Latin America: A forest products market in transformation

5 key drivers to watch

July 30, 2021 08:32 PM
SustainabilityLatin AmericaGraphic paperPulpForest productsPackagingPaper

The Covid-19 pandemic swept through Latin America, bringing long-term change to local economies and industries. Consumer graphic paper consumption dropped as schools and offices closed while packaging demand rose due to home deliveries.

So much change in a short period has accelerated forest products supply and demand trends in the region. As economies try to recover, paper and packaging producers are working to keep their businesses profitable and sustainable. What are the five key factors to watch?

This video explores:

  1. A struggling economic recovery
  2. Growing sustainability initiatives
  3. Packaging demand
  4. Graphic paper decline
  5. The future of BEK pulp supply


To stay on top of the latest trends and market shifts, visit our pulp, paper and packaging insights hub.

