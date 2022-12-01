Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Launch of DR-grade iron ore pellet premium weekly indicator

After a consultation period, Fastmarkets has launched a weekly indicator for direct-reduction (DR)-grade iron ore pellet premiums, known as the iron ore DR-grade pellet premium indicator, $ per tonne.

December 1, 2022
By Ross Yeo
Pricing notice

The new assessment is designed to provide an indication of the theoretical price and market sentiment in the DR-grade pellet market, which operates via long-term contracts, with premiums settled on a quarterly basis.

The indicator has been launched alongside the existing assessment of the iron ore DR-grade pellet premium to 65% Fe fines index, Middle East reference, which reflects the quarterly contract price.

The specifications of the new assessment are as follows:

MB-IRO-0186 Iron ore DR-grade pellet premium indicator, $ per tonne
Quality: 94% of pellets <9.0mm; Fe content, base 67.5%; silica, base 1.5%; alumina, base 0.5%
Quantity: Minimum 10,000 tonnes
Location: All origins, all destinations
Unit: USD per dry metric tonne
Payment terms: Payment on sight, other terms normalized to base
Publication: Wednesdays, 4pm UK time.

DR-grade pellet premiums are quoted over the index for iron ore 65% Fe Brazil-origin fines, cfr Qingdao.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Marina Shulga, re: DR grade iron ore pellet premium indicator.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
Correction to Pittsburgh bundles, busheling averages
Fastmarkets has corrected the average calculation of its prime scrap prices in Pittsburgh.
November 30, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Early publication of titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ titanium scrap and ferro-titanium prices on November 30, 2022 took place earlier than scheduled due to an editor error in the approval process.
November 30, 2022
 · 
Janie Davies
Aluminium billets
European Aluminium sets up independent taskforce to probe certain Turkish imports, sources say
Industry association European Aluminium has put together an independent taskforce to investigate certain aluminium imports to the region from Turkey, according to documents seen by Fastmarkets
November 30, 2022
 · 
Imogen Dudman
Pipelines
Pipe, mechanical tube prices continue to soften
Prices for standard pipe and mechanical tube in the United States continued to fall in November, but market participants are hoping that a recent uptick in hot-rolled coil prices will signal an end to the downturn
November 30, 2022
 · 
Mark Burgess
Pricing Notice
Proposal to discontinue Philadelphia foundry grades
Fastmarkets proposes to discontinue foundry grade price assessments included in its Philadelphia consumer buying price series due to a lack of liquidity.
November 28, 2022
 · 
Thorsten Schier
Pricing Notice
Proposal to launch southern HRC index, amend US HRC index specifications
Fastmarkets proposes to launch a weekly steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill South US to capture regional distinctions in the domestic hot-rolled coil market over time.
November 28, 2022
 · 
Abby Verret
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed