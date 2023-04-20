Launch of US magnesium assessment: pricing notice

The launch of this price assessment follows an extended consultation period that began on February 10.

The specifications for the new bi-weekly assessment are as follows:

Magnesium 99.9% min, ex-warehouse US, cents per lb

Quality: Ingots and sticks. Mg 99.9% min, Fe 0.04% max, Si 0.02% max, Ni 0.002% max, Cu 0.01% max, AL 0.02% max, Mo 0.03% max, Cl 0.05% max, others 0.1% max, conforming to ASTM specifications B92/92M-11 and 9990A

Quantity: 20 tonnes

Location: Ex-warehouse, US

Timing: Within 30 days

Units: US cents per lb

Publication: Bi-weekly, Thursdays

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Chris Kavanagh by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Chris Kavanagh re: US magnesium price assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

