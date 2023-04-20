Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Launch of US magnesium assessment: pricing notice

Fastmarkets launched a bi-weekly assessment to reflect the spot price of magnesium, ex-warehouse US on Thursday April 20.

April 20, 2023
By Chris Kavanagh
Pricing noticeMagnesium

The launch of this price assessment follows an extended consultation period that began on February 10.

The specifications for the new bi-weekly assessment are as follows:

Magnesium 99.9% min, ex-warehouse US, cents per lb
Quality: Ingots and sticks. Mg 99.9% min, Fe 0.04% max, Si 0.02% max, Ni 0.002% max, Cu 0.01% max, AL 0.02% max, Mo 0.03% max, Cl 0.05% max, others 0.1% max, conforming to ASTM specifications B92/92M-11 and 9990A
Quantity: 20 tonnes
Location: Ex-warehouse, US
Timing: Within 30 days
Units: US cents per lb
Publication: Bi-weekly, Thursdays

To provide feedback on this assessment, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Chris Kavanagh by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Chris Kavanagh re: US magnesium price assessment.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of European hot-rolled coil prices on April 20: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ European hot-rolled coil indices for Thursday April 20 was delayed due to an error.
April 20, 2023
 · 
India-Inés Levy
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Arubis well-supplied with copper inputs, ample availability of concentrates and recycling | Hotter Commodities
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Copper_490x275.png.png
Awareness of copper supply gap still not meaningful, Trafigura CEO says | Hotter Commodities
There is still not enough awareness among policymakers that the world needs more copper to achieve energy transition’s ambitious targets, Trafigura’s chief executive officer Jeremy Weir said
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Paper Price Indices Methodology – Final Decision
April 19, 2023
Stack of Aluminum ingots.
Secondary aluminium billet premiums narrow up; low-carbon differentials flat
Secondary aluminium billet premiums narrowed up on Thursday April 6, while aluminium low-carbon differentials for value-added products and ingots (VAPs) remained flat
April 19, 2023
 · 
Carrie Bone
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
US Midwest HRC index publication delay: pricing notice
The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily steel hot-rolled coil index, fob mill US Midwest was delayed on Tuesday April 18 due to technical issues.
April 19, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed