LIVE FUTURES REPORT 02/10: Comex copper price softens on strong dollar index

Copper for December settlement on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped 0.60 cents or 0.2% to $2.9490 per lb.

“We remain bullish for copper’s fundamentals but prices had started to look overstretched recently so some profit-taking seemed probable, which is now unfolding,” Metal Bulletin senior analyst William Adams said.

“The stronger dollar is also no doubt acting as a headwind,” he added.

Meanwhile, China is already enforcing some restrictions on copper imports, cutting quotas and limiting the number of licences in some regions of the country, sources told Metal Bulletin, although a full ban on scrap copper imports has not yet been confirmed.

Chile’s Escondida copper mine reported a 91% year-on-year decline in net profit for the first half of 2017, which it attributed largely to a 44-day strike at the operation in this year’s first quarter, the company said on September 28.

In the precious metals space, Comex gold for December delivery fell $5.60 or 0.4% to $1,279.20 per oz.

Currency moves and data releases